Passengers evacuated from Auckland ferry after engine room incident

Firefighters attend to an onboard engine incident on a Fullers 360 ferry at the Auckland downtown ferry terminal. Photo / Dean Purcell

Passengers on the Half Moon Bay ferry are being evacuated after an incident in the engine room.

Emergency services have responded to the incident in downtown Auckland this evening.

Commuters say they understand there is an issue with the generator and are gathering on Quay St.

About 100 passengers have had their commute disrupted as they wait for the next Fullers 360 ferry.

Shortly after evacuating the passengers, a Fullers staff member allowed people back onto the jetty to wait for another ferry.