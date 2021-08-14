Pascoes heist: Police still seeking burglars after 'significant amount' of jewellery taken

Police are still seeking those responsible for the burglary of Pascoes inside the North West Shopping Centre in Massey early yesterday. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Police are still hunting burglars who raided an Auckland jewellery store and stole a "significant amount" of stock.

Offenders forced their way into the North West Shopping Centre about 4.30am yesterday.

They then smashed into a Pascoes jewellery store to steal the jewellery.

It was the second time the chain had been hit by burglars in eight days.

Police this morning said inquiries were ongoing.

However, anyone who had any information or could help with their investigation were asked to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 210814/4203.

Pascoes isn't the only jewellery store to be hit by criminals.

Michael Hill Jewellers has been at the centre of at least nine heists in less than a year.