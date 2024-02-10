A failed stormwater drain is thought to blame for the huge cavity, which stretches underneath State Highway 29A in Tauranga. Photo / NZTA

By RNZ

Part of State Highway 29A is closed in Tauranga after a large tomo, or cavity, was discovered under the road.

The cavity, which is about three metres deep and filled with water, was discovered on Friday in the left-hand lane heading from Barkes Corner to Oropi Rd roundabout.

It looked like a small hole from the outside, but the size of the cavity was revealed when NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi crews investigated further, acting regional manager of maintenance and operations Roger Brady said.

“As soon as we saw the size of the tomo we fully closed the road due to the potential safety risk to road users.”

The cavity on State Highway 29A in Tauranga is about three metres deep. Photo / NZTA

The erosion appeared to have been caused by a failed stormwater drain, he said.

The highway was closed between Barkes Corner and Oropi Rd roundabout while emergency repairs were carried out.

“SH29A is likely to remain closed here until Monday evening at the earliest, but until investigations reveal the extent of the repair, the timeframe for reopening is unknown at this stage,” Brady said.

“Once we have more information about the size of this job, we’ll update the public.”

Road users should allow extra time for the detour, Brady said.

The detour for southbound traffic was left onto Cameron Rd, right onto Maleme St, right onto Oropi Rd and left onto SH29A.

Northbound traffic should turn right onto Oropi Rd, left onto Maleme St, left onto Cameron Rd and right onto SH29A.

Drivers were encouraged to keep an eye on https://journeys.nzta.govt.nz for up-to-date information about roadworks and closures.

- RNZ