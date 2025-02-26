Nai Yin Xue (centre) with his wife An An Liu with daughter Qian Xun Xie. Photo / File
Nai Yin Xue murdered his wife in 2007 before abandoning his 3-year-old daughter “Pumpkin” in Melbourne. He then fled the US, but was deported to NZ soon after.
In 2009 he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 12 years.
Now he’s been denied parole for a sixth time with the board citing concerns about Xue’s truthfulness and lack of explanation for his actions.
A man who strangled his wife and left her body in the boot of the family car before abandoning his young daughter in a Melbourne train station and fleeing for America, has been denied parole for the sixth time.
During his hearing late yesterday Nai Yin Xue admitted he lost control when he suspected his wife An An Liu had been having an affair and that he had only been thinking of himself when he left their 3-year-old daughter Qian Xun alone in another country.
But his admissions weren’t enough to secure his freedom.
He refused to confess to the murder until a parole hearing in 2020 when he finally expressed remorse.
‘Anger, jealously and hurt’
At yesterday’s hearing the board tested Xue’s truthfulness and his lack of explanation for why he murdered his wife.
Xue, wearing a grey T-shirt and flanked by prison and parole staff, barely raised his head as he answered the board’s questions, including that it remained difficult to understand why he had abandoned his daughter.
Xue said he was only thinking of himself.
He could offer little more than remorse for what had occurred, and how he had acted out of suspicion his wife had been having an affair and that he lost control.
He explained through an interpreter that back then, he became angry when there was conflict, and was unable to think clearly or stay calm.
He said negative feelings of anger, jealousy and hurt occurred because he had been unable to talk about his feelings.
A psychologist who treated Xue in 2020 said he “liked to be in control” and was something of a perfectionist.
He replied that was now in the past and after five years he was “happy to say” his way of thinking had changed.
It also found Xue’s explanation about the murder and the abandonment of his daughter “unusual and very worrying”.
He will remain in prison until at least December when the board will reconvene his matter.
Xue would continue with reintegrative testing opportunities, and for parole to be considered at the next hearing he will need to have confirmed accommodation.
