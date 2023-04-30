A parole hearing was told Edward Anand did not take negative feedback well. Photo / Otago Daily Times, File

A disgraced social worker who sexually abused eight girls at a Dunedin girls’ home has been “confrontational and challenging” while in prison, the Parole Board has heard.

Edward Anand, 74, has been behind bars for seven years, after a Dunedin District Court jury found him guilty of five counts of rape and seven of indecent assault.

His victims — who ranged in age between 10 and 15 — were in his care while he worked at the former Elliot St home from 1980 to 1986.

There are six years remaining on his sentence and a Parole Board hearing at Tongariro Prison last month heard the inmate had completed all available rehabilitative work.

Despite the work he had undertaken, Anand’s behaviour had been far from perfect.

“Anand continues to receive mixed reports on his presentation and conduct in the prison ... there is some evidence of confrontational and challenging behaviour,” panel convener Judge Geoffrey Ellis said.

The sex offender took issue with the report because he had not been consulted during its preparation.

“Anand emphasised that there were many instances of positive and good behaviour and that he did not consider that there was adequate balance in the report,” Judge Ellis said.

Anand had been employed as a cleaner while locked up and while his work had been satisfactory, Corrections said he did not take negative feedback well.

The Parole Board heard there had been three referrals to have the man transferred to Rimutaka Prison, so he would be closer to his proposed release location.

But the move had been declined because there were no units available.

Judge Ellis emphasised Anand should not be penalised for that.

“If a transfer continues to be declined, that should not be held against Mr Anand, who is clearly prepared to undertake or to co-operate with such a transfer and to undertake whatever reintegrative opportunities are made available to him whether at Tongariro or elsewhere,” he said.

Documents released to the Otago Daily Times showed friends of the rapist attended the hearing and spoke to the board in a show of support.

However, parole was declined because Anand still had not found approved accommodation for his release.

He will next be seen by the board in September.

