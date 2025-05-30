Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Parole Board sets release date for state care abuse survivor David Bagley, who has 168 convictions

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Recidivist offender David Rata Bagley is being released from prison two months before his statutory release date.

Recidivist offender David Rata Bagley is being released from prison two months before his statutory release date.

WARNING: This article describes domestic violence which may be upsetting to some people.

  • David Rata Bagley, 43, will be released from prison in July under strict conditions.
  • Bagley has a 25-year criminal history, including violence against the mother of his 11 children.
  • The Parole Board approved his release with conditions including an ankle bracelet and a curfew.

A survivor of childhood abuse in state care who has committed 168 crimes as an adult, mainly shoplifting and domestic violence, will be released from prison in July under strict conditions.

The Parole Board has approved the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand