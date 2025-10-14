The judge at his sentencing in 2018 said he was “literally holding my breath for other motorists” as he watched footage of Karanga’s driving taken from the police Eagle helicopter.
The judge said Karanga’s “appalling” driving could easily have resulted in a fatal crash.
Karanga drove against Auckland motorway traffic on three occasions on the same afternoon in October 2017, trying to evade police and their Eagle helicopter as they tracked the stolen vehicle he was in.
Drove on three spiked tyres
On the last occasion, he continued to drive at speed on three deflated tyres after they had been punctured by road spikes.
He also caused another accident after punching a motorist while trying to hijack his car, prompting the dazed man to drive off and accelerate into a lamppost, leaving him with head injuries.
After the highway havoc, Karanga pleaded guilty to “endangering transport”, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison and is aimed at people who dangerously target transport facilities, including vehicles, ships, aircraft and navigation equipment.
The Crown also laid reckless driving charges as an alternative to endangering transport – a much less serious charge with a maximum penalty of three months in prison or a fine not exceeding $4500.
In the end, however, it was the three counts of “endangering transport” that stuck – one for each instance of driving the wrong way on the motorways.
The late Judge Ron Ronayne jailed Karanga for six years and nine months – a sentence that also took into account other offences, including attempting to unlawfully take a motor vehicle, assault with intent to rob, reckless and dangerous driving, failing to stop, resisting police, and burglary.
At one point, he managed to cover 3.1km of the Southern Motorway in one minute and 45 seconds.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.