Several streets in a busy Auckland Central suburb are closed due to an unfolding “police issue” this morning.

Police confirmed they are responding to an ongoing incident in the Parnell Rise area at 10.40am.

“This is an isolated incident and involves concerns for a person’s wellbeing,” a police spokesperson said.

Auckland Transport announced at 10.20am that several streets off of Parnell Rd. have been closed.

“York St, Bath St, Eglon St, Fox St, Earle St, and Bradford St in Parnell are now closed.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.”