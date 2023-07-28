Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Parnell Lawn Tennis Club stoush: Leaked documents reveal ructions at elite club

By
7 mins to read
The Parnell Lawn Tennis Club has eight courts, a bar and a few unhappy members. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Parnell Lawn Tennis Club has eight courts, a bar and a few unhappy members. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Accusations of defamation following the unauthorised distribution of a controversial report that looked into, among other matters, a Soul Bar long lunch, have rocked the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club. George Block investigates.

A year of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand