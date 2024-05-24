A large fire was spotted in the Auckland suburb of Parnell on Sunday evening.

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with arson in relation to a fire that engulfed an Auckland backpacker lodge.

Up to 16 fire trucks rushed to fight the fire at City Garden Lodge backpackers in Parnell on Sunday April 7.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said the woman was arrested yesterday afternoon and is expected to appear in Auckland District Court today.

“Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with our enquiries and contributed to this result,” Allan said.

“As the matter is now before the court Police will not be providing any further comment.”

The large blaze reportedly sent flames 6m high, while smoke billowed across the city.

Police also arrested one person at the scene on April 7 after a “disorder” incident.

Firefighters attend to the blaze at City Garden Lodge in Parnell. Photo / Frank Mair












