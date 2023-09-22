The Groundswell protest at the Auckland Domain last year. Photo / Dean Purcell

Roads around Parliament will be closed next week as police prepare for “a large number of people and vehicles” to descend on Wellington to protest.

Several groups are planning protest activities, including a march to Parliament grounds on Thursday, police have advised.

Relieving Wellington District Commander acting Superintendent Wade Jennings said police were mindful of community concerns given disruptions experienced last year during the occupation of Parliament grounds.

“Police acknowledge the right to protest, and our role is to ensure the safety of all as well as upholding the law.

“We have been in contact with organisers from the various groups and set clear expectations for peaceful and lawful activity.”

Jennings said police will be monitoring the movement of protest groups travelling to Wellington.

Farmers’ protest group Groundswell NZ have organised a Drive 4 Change event and will be travelling north on State Highway 1 from Timaru to Christchurch on Sunday as part of their drive to Wellington.

“Poor weather is expected across Canterbury over the coming days, and motorists should travel to the conditions,” Jennings said.

“There is expected to be additional congestion, so police advise Canterbury motorists to anticipate delays on their travel or take alternative routes where possible.”

Motorists in Christchurch should expect heavier traffic around Tower Junction on Sunday afternoon as the convoy arrives.

It will continue north on State Highway 1 to Kaikōura on Monday morning.

Any unlawful activity or disruption on the road network should be reported to police, Jennings said.

More details on road closures in Wellington will be provided early next week.

Police have warned parking will be restricted, so anyone travelling into the city should make alternative arrangements or use public transport where possible.

“While there will be some disruptions, our aim is to ensure residents and the wider public can continue to go about their daily business as uninterrupted as possible,” Jennings said.

