Police said some officers are equipped with shields in order to protect themselves from objects thrown by protesters. Video / Mark Mitchell

Analysis

It took 14 days, but police have finally announced themselves as the real authority at the protest on Parliament's grounds.

Gone are the days of smiling officers working hand-in-hand with protesters to shift cars as they happily chat about the positivity and love supposedly at the core of this movement.

Today has marked the line in the sand through which police have said enough is enough, it's time to return Wellington's streets to Wellingtonians.

It came in the form of riot police running headlong into the crowd of protesters that had gathered after officers marched down Parliament's northern side at 6am today.

Police and protesters clash on the streets of Wellington. Photo / George Heard

The drama included a horrifying moment when a white car drove deliberately into police. Fortunately, no officer sustained injuries as a result.

Protesters, some leaving bloodied and dishevelled, were forced up against portaloos as police advanced. Three, including the driver of the white car, were arrested.

Three officers ended up in hospital after a stinging substance - suspected to be battery acid - was thrown at them.

It was a tactic used by protesters yesterday when some members threw human waste at police.

The clash was sparked by police's intention to further reduce the space occupied by protesters by shifting the concrete bollards, placed yesterday, closer to Parliament at three separate sites.

A man is taken away by officers during this morning's action. Photo / George Heard

In the end, police were only able to claim back about 200 metres along Hill St, Molesworth St and Aitken St.

The area made available won't be of much benefit to Wellington residents, apart from the few who live and work there.

The true benefit of today's activity is psychological ground made against the protesters.

While thoughts of clashing with police may have entered the minds of protesters as they travelled to the capital, it's a different thing altogether to witness it in person.

Kiwis don't often see scenes which played out in the capital this morning. Photo / George Heard

Today's scenes of police charging through protesters, almost without regard for their safety, is not one most Kiwis have seen or will ever see.

Our exposure to those incidents is largely limited to films and overseas news reports, not in front of the National Library of New Zealand.

While actions from some protesters were abhorrent, it's important to acknowledge that most people who have occupied Parliament's grounds are peaceful - regardless of their views on mandates or vaccine efficacy.

Many parents have brought their children to the protest which, over the past two weeks, has attempted to provide a family-friendly atmosphere.

Today was a significant shift in that atmosphere and should tell parents Parliament is not a safe place for children right now.

Children standing at the front of the protest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The NZ Herald has witnessed multiple families exiting the site - some planning to return, others leaving for good.

Centre to the problem is the protesters' inability to control the minority who can't resist acting out when threatened.

Some of the more reasonable protesters call for understanding, saying they shouldn't be painted with the same brush.

However, the nature of this protest is the very reason why so-called leaders can't exercise authority.

Today's action would have hit home for many protesters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are various groups, all with their own interests, who occupy Parliament and agreement between them is understood to be rare.

Police claim to have informed protesters of what would take place this morning and yet no one rallying against officers appeared to know the plan.

The consequence of poor collaboration is when incidents like this happen, all hell breaks loose because there is no clear leadership structure.

For police, today is a win purely because they've been empowered to act.

They've faced plenty of valid criticism for not scrubbing out the protest in its initial days when numbers were low.

Police assistant commissioner Richard Chambers. Photo / George Heard

For almost two weeks, officers have essentially stood by and watched as protesters made a mockery of claims from police officials and politicians that their occupation was illegal.

Police need to take advantage of the momentum gained today and further their compression of the occupied area.

Reclaiming more streets should be straightforward. The lawns outside Parliament is another story entirely.

The decision remains for protesters on how they wish to respond. They can either fight fire with fire - an outcome no one wants - or accept defeat.

Because this morning has shown keeping the status quo will not get them anywhere.