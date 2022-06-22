Protesters started a fire on Parliament grounds and threw bricks and other objects as police moved in on the occupation site in March. Video / Michael Neilson

Police are appealing for help to identify 15 people suspected of committing criminal acts at the occupation of Parliament's grounds.

Images of the people have been publicly released by police today in a bid to help identify the individuals involved.

Detective Inspector Paul Berry said police were reviewing more than 15 terabytes of photographs and videos to identify anyone involved in violent criminal offending.

"This is an enormous task and while we've made significant progress through our investigations, we now need the public's help," he said.

Police released photos of Parliamentary protestors today.

"If you recognise anyone from these images, please provide information to Police by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and reference Op Convoy with the relevant photo number."

So far, police investigations had led to nine prosecutions and legal action against one youth. That was in addition to the arrest of 250 people at the occupation between February 9 and March 4.

A police operation brought the 23-day demonstration to an end in March, after anti-mandate protesters gridlocked central Wellington streets and constructed a tent occupation outside Parliament.

It came to a violent end after police moved in on protesters, and a fire was started on Parliament's lawn.

As well as the ongoing police investigation, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) is investigating the policing of the anti-vaccine mandate protests.

MPs from all parties declined to meet with protesters.

Vaccine mandates were eased by Government later in March, though Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed at the time that it was

not as a result of the occupation

.