February 19 2022 There were 1901 new Covid-19 cases in the community today as more people head to Wellington's protester-occupied Parliament grounds. Video / NZ Herald / George Heard / Mike Scott

It's been almost two weeks since protesters first came to Parliament, but changes to the site in recent days show a desire to make the occupation a more homely and festive experience.

Protesters woke to an unpleasant morning on Day 13. Overnight rain and consistent drizzle from 9am meant much of the tented area directly in front of Parliament House became sodden.

The overnight rain was evident at the protest site today. Photo / Mike Scott

It will be of little concern to those who lived through the wind and rain of Cyclone Dovi a week ago, which saw some spots more closely resemble mud than grass.

Despite the adverse conditions, people are still finding ways to bring a sense of normality to protest life.

A team of hairdressers has repurposed a tent, originally distributing tea and coffee, into a salon which was in high demand at midday.

A hairdressers tent was established today at the front of the Parliament protest. Photo / Adam Pearse

Food is still a hot commodity, particularly on dreary drizzly mornings.

But like the old adage, only the patient reap the rewards with more than 100 people queuing for the various food stalls, lines winding their way around through the tents.

With many children on-site, staving off boredom has become a key priority for parents keen to make their voices heard.

A basketball hoop has been erected on the concrete area next to the Beehive, which has been a big hit for many of the protest's aspiring ballers.

There are plenty of children on site. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In the music tent, kids laugh and sing along with various performers provided to occupy their attention for a short time.

In recent days, children and adults alike have spent hours using colourful chalks to adorn many of the solid surfaces with messages largely focused on positivity and love.

Unfortunately, the overnight rain has seen most of it washed away but as the site began to dry up this afternoon, the artists were back on deck, replacing what was lost.

People begin replacing the art on one of Parliament's walls after it was washed away by overnight rain. Photo / Mike Scott

Along with yoga and massage services, there also appears to be financial gurus at the protest who have created the Crypto Kōrero Hub - espousing the benefits of cryptocurrency at a newly erected table near one of the entry points.

With signs encouraging onlookers to "Be Your Own Bank" and "Get Decentralised with Crypto", it's certainly attracted the attention of many wanting to learn more.

A woman teaches a couple about cryptocurrency. Photo / Adam Pearse

After scenes of conflict between police and protesters, most would expect significant hostility between the two groups.

However, in recent days, the collaboration between both parties has been crucial in ensuring nearby traffic continues to flow without raising the ire of those adamant in their occupation.

Tensions frayed yesterday when police resorted to towing a number of cars parked along the median strip on Featherston St, as protesters suspected officers were resurrecting a plan to remove the hundreds of cars suffocating Parliament.

Protesters, police and protest security rush onto Featherston St amid tensions over towing parked cars. Photo / Mike Scott

In actual fact, most cars parked in the specific area were moved voluntarily by owners and towing was considered a last resort if owners couldn't be located.

Through the help of protest security staff, the actions were explained to the crowd who - while still wary - watched on with general acceptance and understanding.

That understanding has extended into today with many protesters working together with police to shift cars partially blocking lanes on Bowen St.

Police and protesters work together to move cars blocking traffic and fire hydrants. Photo / Mike Scott

Both officers and protesters were all too happy to co-ordinate, using their combined strength to move cars closer to the footpath and away from fire hydrants.

Those involved were forced to get creative, using a jack while others used strops to slowly shift unattended vehicles.

As people come and go from the site, it's raised the predicted issue of vehicle extraction. After the rush of the protest's initial days, little thought was given to how people might be able to exit the maze of Parliament's surrounding streets.

The Herald has spoken to many protesters today, a mix of those who arrived on day 1 along with those inspired by the ongoing occupation and are spending their first days on-site.

A number of people appeared to be leaving the protest's main site this morning. Photo / Mike Scott

Both protesters and police acknowledge there are people leaving, some to return home for work.

However, those getting a trim and brushing up on online currency appear as intent as ever to continue fighting for their cause.