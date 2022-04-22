Parliament occupation: Sentenced protester says no time to think, 'I just had to go in'

Anti-mandate protestors appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning. Photo / George Heard

An anti-mandate protester said he had no choice but to get involved when rising tensions erupted on the third day of the occupation at Parliament grounds.

Whangārei man Gary Metcalfe said he was arrested by police when he came to the aid of a fellow protester who he claimed was being dragged by her hair by police officers.

"My mum has always taught me to look after women and respect them," Metcalfe said.

He said when he turned around to see what was happening, "I didn't have time to think, I just had to go in".

Sentenced today for his part in the protest at Parliament grounds earlier this year, Metcalfe faced a single charge of wilful trespass and acknowledged he had stayed on despite multiple warnings to leave.

His defence lawyer said he was a man of good conviction and character.

Judge Andrew Nicholls told Metcalfe that he shouldn't have been there in the first place. He was convicted and discharged.

Metcalfe is just one of a handful of protestors to be sentenced for their part in the occupation earlier this year.

Other protestors appeared in the Wellington District Court today for a case review hearing, including Sonny Dawson and John Bonda.

Both men were in court representing themselves on charges of obstructing police and wilful trespass.

Bonda left court halfway through the administrative hearing, in what he described as an act of protest.

He told Judge Nicholls that he had blood on his hands, although it was unclear what Bonda was referring to. After he spoke to the court, Bonda made for the exit.

"You can't leave, Mr Bonda," Judge Nicholls said. In reply, Bonda said he was leaving in protest.

Despite court efforts, Bonda was not located and the judge issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to return to the courts.

Before leaving in protest, Bonda claimed the police needed to provide full disclosure. However, a police prosecutor told the judge disclosure had been made.

Dawson, who appeared later in the morning, said he too was having issues with disclosure and that if he wasn't to have all evidence today then the charges should be dismissed.

Dawson claimed police were obstructing the course of fair justice. However, police said he had not confirmed any details so that full disclosure could be provided.

A previous not guilty plea had been entered on behalf of Dawson. However, he rejected that.

"There is no need for a plea, these are illegitimate charges that have been put upon me," Dawson said.

Dawson unsuccessfully sought to have his case transferred to Morrinsville and will return to court on August 11.

Around 250 people were arrested on Parliament grounds between Wednesday, February 9 and the violent end of the occupation on March 2.

A police spokesperson told Open Justice previously that around 220 protestors were making their way through the justice system and are being prosecuted in relation to the protest.