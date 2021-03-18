Parliament erupts in applause in congratulating Team New Zealand – but Greens not so keen

Sports Minister Grant Robertson congratulated Peter Burling and Team New Zealand on their "magnificent victory". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Members of Parliament erupted in applause this afternoon in congratulating Team New Zealand on its America's Cup victory – but not all members were equally enthusiastic.

The Green Party used the opportunity to point out while the "lavish" regatta was underway in Auckland there was still a lack of shelter for the city's homeless.

But other MPs, who were speaking to the motion to congratulate the team, used their time to praise the crew's efforts.

Finance and Sports Minister Grant Robertson opened the motion by congratulating Peter Burling and Team New Zealand on their "magnificent victory".

The House then erupted in applause.

He said Burling was a "world-class skipper with nerves of steel".

"In an event where many have tried and failed, Team New Zealand sailors, designers and innovators have made us proud."

And he had some praise for the opposing team as well.

He said Luna Rosa who put on a "remarkable performance" especially given the constraints of Covid-19.

"Jimmy Spittle is a world-class sailor and a fierce competitor who it has been an honour to see sail in our waters."

National's deputy leader Shane Reti offered National's "heartfelt congratulations" to the team – "we are so proud of them".

"Other teams may have extensive human resources, but we have the sailors."

In was only the Green Party which said anything which resembled a challenge.

"There is a certain discomfort that comes from witnessing the lavishness of the America's Cup, coexisting with the lack of public housing and shelter for our homeless in Auckland CBD," Green MP Ricardo Menendez March said.

He said that he hoped the Government could, in the future, act with "similar swiftness and generosity" when it comes to funding grassroots community sports and "other initiatives which are key to our collective wellbeing".