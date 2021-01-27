Parliament axe attack accused to keep suppression for now

The glass entrance doors at Parliament were shattered. Photo / Sophie Trigger

An Auckland man accused of smashing the glass doors at the entrance of Parliament with an axe will keep his name secret for now.

The man, who has interim name suppression due to concerns for his mental health, was arrested earlier this month after an incident at Parliament.

Police officers were called to Parliament about 5.25am on January 12 after a man was seen with an axe outside.

Photos at the scene show the two main glass doors smashed as shattered pieces of glass litter the ground.

The two side panels also show signs of an attempt to smash them in - with two holes now showing on the bottom half of each panel.

The defendant was arrested 10 minutes later.

The 31-year-old's case was called in the Wellington District Court this morning, but his attendance was excused. No pleas were entered today.

The man is listed as living in Auckland and is charged with resisting police, intentional damage with reckless disregard to parliamentary property, and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

He also faces an unrelated charge of intentionally damaging a glass wall of a Rotorua petrol station in early December.

He first appeared in court the same day as the alleged offending, but the hearing was held in a secure basement courtroom without media present.

The unusual move was made due to perceived security issues relating to the man's mental state at the time.

Media are entitled to attend any court hearing in New Zealand except in cases where national security is at stake.

On that occasion, however, the secure courtroom was considered not to be large enough to allow media in.

Following that appearance, the man was bailed to a secure facility.

During today's hearing, Judge Bruce Davidson granted a request to continue interim name suppression and noted from the material already before the court there could be an "arguable" case raised for permanent suppression.

The man will next appear for a case review hearing in March.