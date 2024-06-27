The teacher got each student to follow a New Zealand athlete at the Beijing Olympics, and Morris became inspired.

“It is a dream come true being named on the Paris 2024 Olympic Team, I still can’t quite believe it,’ Morris said.

“Nina and I, along with the amazing support from our families and coach Marina Kholod have been working incredibly hard for the past six months in order to put our best foot forward in Paris.

“I am so proud to represent the sport of artistic swimming and have New Zealand back at the Olympics 16 years after I was introduced to the sport, as I watched Nina and Lisa Daniels compete at Beijing 2008.”

Brown said being selected for the Games was a dream come true.

“This selection recognises our dedication, sacrifice and passion for our sport.

“This is not only for us, but for the athletes who have strived for this since Beijing and for the future of Artistic Swimming in New Zealand, showing these up-and-coming athletes the opportunities presented through high-performance sport.

“I am so grateful for my family and coaches who have supported me and shaped me into the individual and athlete I am today.”

New Zealand’s Olympic spot was qualified at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships in 2023.

Since then, the pair have been competing across Europe and Canada, and training at their base on the Gold Coast in Australia as they prepare for the pinnacle event.

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol said it was great to have New Zealand back represented in artistic swimming at Olympic level.

“It’s a great sport to watch and well done to Eva and Nina for all the hard work to get to this point. We look forward to cheering them on in Paris.”

Artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronised swimming, was a demonstration sport at the Helsinki 1952 Olympic Games and became a full Olympic sport at Los Angeles 1984 when medals were awarded in women’s duet and women’s solo.

The women’s team event was introduced at Atlanta 1996, and from Sydney 2000 onwards there have been team and duet competitions.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were the first games where the sport was rebranded as Artistic Swimming.

