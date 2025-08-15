Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Parents left out of pocket as dentist moves to Panama

RNZ
8 mins to read

The boy's teeth when he was 10, before straightening treatment began at True Alignment Orthodontics and before all his baby teeth came out. Photo / RNZ

The boy's teeth when he was 10, before straightening treatment began at True Alignment Orthodontics and before all his baby teeth came out. Photo / RNZ

By Natalie Akoorie of RNZ

A former Cambridge dentist took thousands of dollars in payments for teeth-straightening treatment days before he shut down his former practice from Panama.

Dr Vernon Kruger claims True Alignment Orthodontics was not his practice in November 2023 when it closed unexpectedly,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save