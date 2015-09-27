Lorraine and Ian Ashley outside the Auckland High Court in 2006. Photo / NZPA

The parents of Liam Ashley, the teenager who was bashed to death in the back of a prison van, say they finally forgive their son’s killer.

Almost a decade has passed since the 17-year-old from Auckland's North Shore died at the hands of George Baker - a high-risk offender who was being transported with Liam and another man to Auckland Central Remand Prison in August, 2006.

17-year-old Liam Ashley. Photo / Supplied

Liam had earlier taken his mother's car without permission and in a bid to teach their son a valuable lesson, his parents Ian and Lorraine Ashley pressed charges and asked that he spend a night in the cells.

Today, Liam's parents say they have come to a point in their lives where they can forgive the man who took their boy's life away.

Speaking to One News tonight, Mr Ashley said: "I had seven years of not sleeping at all. But then when I came to a realisation that George was slowly killing me, if I didn't release him from me, I would never find happiness again.''

Liam's mother said they had finally found comfort.

George Baker in 2006. Photo / NZPA

"Forgiveness - it does bring you a certain amount of peace as well. We're finding that our lives are changing. It's harder forgiving yourself than actually forgiving somebody else. To forgive yourself from something as bad as making the huge mistake that we did,'' Mrs Ashley said.

The couple now live in Australia; after moving there a few years ago in order to get a fresh start.

They have also found a new faith in God and Mr Ashley said he felt for Baker, who has gone on to reoffend a number of times over the years while behind bars.

Mr Ashley said: "I'm genuinely worried about George and where he is in life. Genuinely worried. I heard that he's in 23-hour lockdown and still nine years later...that he has been suffering. I actually feel sorry for him.''