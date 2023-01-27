Voyager 2022 media awards
When daddy kills mummy: Picking up the pieces when children are orphaned by crime

20 minutes to read
Anna Leask
Anna Leask

Senior Journalist - crime and justice

Warning: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence and murder and may be upsetting.

When Reuben Peeni fatally assaulted Crystal Selwyn at her Hamilton home, most of their six children were present. One of the

