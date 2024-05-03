NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police are appealing for witnesses of an early morning case of commuter road rage to come forward after a man threatened a motorist in Paraparaumu Beach on Thursday.

The incident unfolded about 6.30am in Marine Parade in the Kapiti Coast township, when a man left his car to confront another motorist, police said in a statement.

Two pedestrians saw what happened and the driver of a white ute had to take evasive action to avoid hitting the man who left his car, police said.

“We would like to speak with the two pedestrians and ute driver to gather further information to assist our enquiries,” the statement said.

Police did not say what sparked the incident.

They are asking the witnesses to come forward via the 105 line or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting file number 240502/6647.