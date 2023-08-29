Dame Sophie Pascoe on stage speaking to students from schools around Whanganui at UCOL Te Pūkenga. Photo / Bevan Conley

Dame Sophie Pascoe on stage speaking to students from schools around Whanganui at UCOL Te Pūkenga. Photo / Bevan Conley

Eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist Dame Sophie Pascoe says she’s enjoying swimming more than ever.

“I’ve done my years of the heavy training programmes and looking at a black line twice a day for long periods, and as you get older, your body can’t cope with that as much.

“But also mentally, the black line isn’t as riveting as it was when I was younger.”

As part of her Dare to Dream tour as a Westpac ambassador, Pascoe visited UCOL Te Pūkenga to speak to students from Whanganui Collegiate, Whanganui High School, Saint John’s Hill School and Pahiatua School about her life and career.

Pascoe said as a younger athlete, it was a battle to try to balance school and success.

“I was very outcomes-focused, and I very much favoured winning and [wanted] to be on that podium every time.”

After experiencing severe depression in 2020 following the Covid lockdown and postponement of the Tokyo games, Pascoe was forced to reassess her approach to training.

She finished her talk in Whanganui with a reminder to students to reach out for help, and to ask one another: “Are you okay?”- words she said were crucial to her recovery.

She went on to win four medals, two of which were gold, at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Pascoe said she had now cut back on hours spent in the pool.

“As long as I’m putting in place the external training and the cross-training, I’ve certainly found the benefits of that, yoga in particular, and HIIT training.

“Swimming’s such a lonely sport - it’s just you and the black line. So to be able to be exposed around other people and in a team environment is really enjoyable for me, for my head-space, and also physically.”

She said there was now more visibility than ever for people with disabilities performing on the world stage.

“It’s changed dramatically since I very first started, and if I take it right back to then, disabled children were only given those three sports to try out, cycling, running and swimming, whereas now there are so many opportunities for young children with disabilities.

“It’s getting better for sure, and it’s only going to get more exposure as people with disabilities continue succeeding.”

Pascoe said at 30 years of age, she had to be honest with herself that she was in a slow transition phase.

“I’ve been to four Paralympic games and I started at such a young age.

“It’s about reminding yourself that you’re worth more than the medals, but coming up with plans so now I can be at social events or gatherings that I need to be at.”

But her goals haven’t left the pool for good yet.

“Paris is in the mix, with it only being a year away as of yesterday - it’s a short timeframe, this cycle, obviously only being three years instead of four.

“It’s certainly there and in the pipeline. I’ll be there, hopefully as an athlete, and if not, I’ll be supporting from home.

“For me personally, I tend to take every year as it comes, and I’m focusing on getting myself fit and healthy after having a wee break, and we’ll see where that leads to.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.