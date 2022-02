Police say there are no reports of injury. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Queenstown paraglider has reportedly been shot while paragliding in the Crown Range area on Wednesday evening.

A police spokeswoman said a report was made to police just before 5pm.

The uninjured paraglider has since landed and spoken with police.

"Police have attended the area to speak with the glider and will be making further inquiries."