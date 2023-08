A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after crashing in Cardrona Valley, between Queenstown and Wanaka. Photo / File

A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after crashing in Cardrona Valley, between Queenstown and Wanaka.

Emergency services rushed to the crash site on Snow Farm Rd just after 6pm today.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ said two crews sent from Wanaka cleared an area for the rescue helicopter and St John said the paraglider suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.