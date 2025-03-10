The cake stolen was a caramel glaze mudcake.

It is described on the shop’s website as “our famous caramel mudcake coated with a premium caramel glaze and finished with an exquisite Belgian chocolate collar flickered with golden hints”.

It costs $52.90.

The caramel glaze mudcake from The Cheesecake Shop.

The Papatoetoe Cheesecake Shop was targeted in a ram raid this week. Photo / Michael Craig

Lala said he had supplied police with security camera footage, which he said had shown an adult man breaking in.

He was relieved nothing else was stolen.

The damage to the shopfront would be covered by Lala’s landlord, he said.

He said he had missed out of hours of trading yesterday morning and did not know how much the damage would cost. This would be dealt with by his landlord.

He would not give any further details about the raid other than repeating he was pleased no cash or baking equipment was taken.

Police have been approached for comment.

