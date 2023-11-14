Fluoridation order contained procedural error, despite planned three-leader summit the parties caution against imminent final deal, State Highway 25a showcases the speed of construction when working together and Auckland City Council considers fees for driving at peak time. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

A masked offender has assaulted a person at a residential Pāpāmoa address.

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated robbery at a Fontana St address yesterday around 8.30am.

A police spokesman said a person entered the house and assaulted a person, who was the only person there at the time.

He said the offender might have climbed over a fence behind the property to enter and leave the address.

The offender was described as having a large build and was wearing a plain black hoody and a black ski mask with a Nike emblem on the cheek.

Police did not say what was stolen from the property.

Inquiries are ongoing, but police urge anyone with information to contact police via 105, referencing the file number 231114/6096.