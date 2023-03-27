Mobility car parks are meant to make life easier for New Zealanders with disabilities. Photo / NZME

Mobility car parks are meant to make life easier for New Zealanders with disabilities. Photo / NZME

A retired truck driver got into strife over a mobility car park in Papakura.

The 75-year-old ex-long-haul driver, Graham Jamieson was running errands for his wife when he came across a man in a white ute, parked in one of two mobility car parks in front of the Roselands Dry Cleaners in southern Auckland.

“I went over and I asked him nicely if he had a disabled sticker. And if he didn’t have one, he shouldn’t be parking there,” said Jamieson.

The vehicle did not have a mobility parking pass displayed.

Mobility parking spaces outside Roselands Dry Cleaners and pharmacy where the incident happened. Photo / Candice Luke

Jamieson says the driver of the white ute said his wife was on crutches to which he replied, “I don’t care if she’s one legged. You have to have a disability card to park in this area.”

He says as the driver got out of his vehicle, he swung open the door which caused a scrape and bruising to Jamiesons arm.

“He threatened to punch me but I said come on, I’ll have you up for assault and you’ll spend some time inside [jail].”

The following day the Herald was at the site of the incident and found a vehicle parked in the same spot without a permit.

Graham Jamieson suffered an injury to his arm after confronting a man parked in a mobility car park without a permit. Photo / Sandra Bishop

Who can legally use a mobility car park

Having a medical condition or disability does not automatically entitle you to a mobility parking permit.

You are eligible if you meet the following criteria:

You are unable to walk and always require the use of a wheelchair, or

Your ability to walk distances is severely restricted by a medical condition or disability. For example, if you require the use of mobility aids, experience severe pain or breathlessness, or

You have a medical condition or disability that requires you to have physical contact or close supervision to safely get around and cannot be left unattended. For example, if you experience disorientation, confusion, or severe anxiety.

There are short term permits (up to 12 months) and long term permits (up to 5 years).

CCS Disability Action National Manager of Access and Infrastructure BJ Clark. Photo / Supplied

“As humans, when we get caught doing something wrong we act badly”

Jamieson has made it his mission to educate people about the correct usage of mobility car parking, but the National Manager of Access and Infrastructure at CCS Disability Action, BJ Clark advises against this.

Clark says he is saddened by what Jamieson experienced.

“I don’t encourage people to take it into their own hands, or to discuss with anyone abusing the park.

“As humans, when we get caught doing something wrong we act badly. We come out fighting. I don’t want people to be subjected to abusive behaviour and language.”

Clark says more than 40 per cent of mobility parks are misused.

“They’re located as close as possible to entrances and so they become attractive for anyone thinking they’re only going to be a few minutes. Within that time someone may have gone past that has a legitimate need for that park and they’re prevented from using it.

“People that have mobility permits become extremely frustrated. It’s incessant and people with disabilities face a whole lot of issues in their lives that prevent them from accessing the community.”

People with disabilities have buying power too

Clark says the owners of private car parks have a responsibility to enforce correct use of mobility parks.

“A lot are reluctant to do so. They feel like they don’t want to annoy a potential customer but what they forget is that person with an impairment that needs the park, also has a wallet in their pocket and they want to spend money as well.”

In New Zealand, the fine for parking in a mobility parking space without displaying a current card is $150. This was increased from $40 in 2008.

“Over in Austalia it’s more like $600. We need to do something that actually makes people sweat when they get the fine.”

He said he would like to see an increase in the fine amount and demerit points issued.

Killed over a car park

In 2020 a 55-year-old man was killed in a dispute over a supermarket car park.

The man had a mobility parking pass, but as he couldn’t find any free parks outside the Countdown on Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, he parked in a spot reserved for parents.

There are no bylaws in Lower Hutt preventing a person from parking in a parents’ park.

He was confronted by Emilio Richard Mac Tanirau Whaanga, who head butted the man, fatally injuring him.

Clark recalled the incident and stresses that pressure is put on car park owners to enforce parking restrictions, and for people to avoid face-to-face confrontations.

“We all know someone who uses the permits, your elderly parents and grandparents. It’s not just people with visible disabilities. Just remember, those are the people you are stopping when you misuse mobility parking.”

