A Papakura rental property owned by Mr Sandhu was totally wrecked by former tenants. Video / Mike Scott

Police are still yet to visit a property in Papakura that was completely trashed after its former tenants were evicted more than a week ago.

The property owner is now badly out of pocket and trying to figure out what to do about his destroyed three-bedroom rental home.

He says police told him they did not have enough resources and had greater priorities than finding the 22 people responsible for the destruction.

The landlord, who only wants to be referred to as Sandhu for safety reasons, gave a statement yesterday about the severe damage he discovered on April 20.

The Herald reported on the damage to his property yesterday. The destruction was so severe, several Herald readers have already inquired how they could offer support to the property owner as he picks up the shattered pieces of his house.

Speaking this morning, Sandhu - who has had to start working nights as an Uber driver to pay the mortgage on the now unrentable property - said officers were yet to inspect the site themselves or hunt for evidence that could identify the offenders.

“They pretty much said we’re too busy and we don’t have enough resources,” Sandhu said.

“If we can’t find them, we can’t find them.

“The police haven’t even visited the property.”

Every wall of the three bedroom house was damaged with framing timber removed. Photo / Mike Scott

The group of vandals allegedly went to the Papakura house a week ago and ripped out fittings, kicked holes in every wall, smashed all of the windows, kicked in the exterior cladding, pulled out insulation, and left rotting fish at the home.

Taps were also turned on to flood the property.

A police spokesperson said the incident, on Rollerson Rd, is understood to have occurred sometime between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on Monday, April 17.

“At this stage, the file is currently being reviewed by staff and police will be making inquiries once it has been assigned to the appropriate team.”

The damage happened after tenants were evicted following a Tenancy Tribunal order because of non-payment of rent and water charges.

“They moved out on the 17th and then that night around 22 people came and damaged the property,” Sandhu said.

More than 22 people turned up to Sandhu's rental property and destroyed each and every wall and window. Photo / Mike Scott

The property manager who oversaw the rental said the tenants were significantly behind in their rent and had refused to give him access for inspections.

“We had to go through the Tenancy Tribunal and they had been evicted from the property but refused to leave,” the property manager said.

“The bailiff had to visit the property and I had a trespass order in place.”

The property manager said he had never seen such devastating damage.

Exterior cladding and window frames were also damaged. Photo / Mike Scott

“It is like nothing I have seen. Everything was destroyed. The heat pump was destroyed and everything in the bathroom and the kitchen was ripped out, all of the cabinets, everything.

Sandhu is concerned about crime in New Zealand.

“These things need to stop. It’s not safe anymore.”