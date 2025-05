“The incident reached a second alarm level so at the peak of the incident we had five fire trucks, one ladder truck and one command vehicle [at the scene].”

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a house fire in Papakura.

The fire has since been extinguished.

“We are dampening hot spots now and there is a fire investigator in attendance.”

Hato Hone St John were notified of a fire incident in Papakura at 1.05pm.

Two ambulances, a rapid response unit, and manager responded to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated two patients, one in a serious condition, and one in a moderate condition who were both transported to Middlemore Hospital.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.