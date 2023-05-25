Papakura High School burglaries: Police arrest and charge 18-year-old

Mama Hooch sexual predators finally named, what the Police Minsiter’s doing about rising youth crime and car crashes into gates of downing street in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a series of burglaries at Papakura High School in the past six months.

The man was bailed to appear in the Papakura District Court yesterday.

The Counties Manukau South Tactical Crime Unit had been investigating several burglaries which occurred between December 2022 and May 2023, a police spokesperson said.

Detective Sergeant Allan Nixon said an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the burglaries.

“It’s always disappointing when important institutions such as schools are targeted in this way.”

Items stolen included 65 Chromebooks, televisions, tablets, food and phones, Nixon said.

“These are all important items intended to support the learning of the school’s student community.”

Several of the incidents were referred to Youth Aid as the alleged offender was 17 at the time they occurred, Nixon said.

“Police would like to thank the school for their assistance and those members of the public who provided key information leading to an arrest.”