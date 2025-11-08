Several customers and staff were inside Papakura Lawnmowers yesterday. Two people were injured, and two have been arrested over the alleged deliberate attack. Photo / Screengrab from supplied video
Video footage has captured the moment fireworks allegedly aimed by the occupants of a passing car exploded inside a busy lawnmower shop, injuring two – including one left with a golf ball-sized welt to the front of his neck.
The incident at Papakura Lawnmowers on Friday initially sparked fears ithad been caused by gunfire, with one colleague grabbing a 30cm ride-on lawnmower blade off the shelf as he ran to confront the alleged attackers, worker Lee Webster said.
Webster and two other staff members were behind the counter and at least four customers were inside the shop when they began hearing explosions about 9.30am.
“At first we didn’t know it was only fireworks, because all we heard was bang, bang. So for all we knew, it could’ve been firearms … that was my initial thought, that it could’ve been some sort of firearm … we didn’t understand what was going on until we saw the pretty colours.”
After returning to the shop, Webster said he found a middle-aged man he believed was the target of the alleged attack.
“He had a big burn-like welt mark right on his Adam’s apple. It was about the size of a golf ball.”
The man had been walking past the entrance to Papakura Lawnmowers when the occupants of a passing car allegedly began yelling and shooting fireworks at him, some of which then entered Papakura Lawnmowers, Webster said.
“We just happened to be caught in the crossfire.”
The man initially turned down an offer for staff to call an ambulance before changing his mind.
“He was having difficulty breathing not long before the ambulance arrived as his throat was starting to swell up.”
The man was treated at the scene, but ambulance officers took a customer of the shop to a medical centre as she had triggered an old back injury while taking cover and was suffering anxiety after the incident, Webster said.
A female staff member could be seen in CCTV footage comforting the distressed woman.
A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they sent an ambulance and a first response unit to the scene, with one person taken to a medical centre in a moderate condition.
As well as putting customers and staff at risk, the fireworks also had the potential to start a fire, given there was fuel inside the shop, Webster said.