Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Papakura fireworks attack: Two injured after blasts inside lawnmower shop

Cherie Howie
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Several customers and staff were inside Papakura Lawnmowers yesterday. Two people were injured, and two have been arrested over the alleged deliberate attack. Photo / Screengrab from supplied video

Several customers and staff were inside Papakura Lawnmowers yesterday. Two people were injured, and two have been arrested over the alleged deliberate attack. Photo / Screengrab from supplied video

Video footage has captured the moment fireworks allegedly aimed by the occupants of a passing car exploded inside a busy lawnmower shop, injuring two – including one left with a golf ball-sized welt to the front of his neck.

The incident at Papakura Lawnmowers on Friday initially sparked fears it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save