French investors are reportedly worried about time and cost blowouts on Auckland's City Rail Link project. The Waikato River is safe again from extreme arsenic levels. V/ NZ Herald

Serious injuries have been reported after a car crashed in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura this morning.

Police said in a statement about 11.30am that traffic management is in place at the scene on Great South Rd, Papakura, near O’Shannessey St.

“Initial indications are there have been serious injuries,” the statement said.

“Please avoid the area, if possible, or expect delays.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift supervisor said they had not been called to the crash. St John has been approached for comment.