Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Papakura crash: Serious injuries after single-vehicle crash on Great South Rd

NZ Herald
Quick Read
French investors are reportedly worried about time and cost blowouts on Auckland's City Rail Link project. The Waikato River is safe again from extreme arsenic levels. V/ NZ Herald

Serious injuries have been reported after a car crashed in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura this morning.

Police said in a statement about 11.30am that traffic management is in place at the scene on Great South Rd, Papakura, near O’Shannessey St.

“Initial indications are there have been serious injuries,” the statement said.

“Please avoid the area, if possible, or expect delays.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift supervisor said they had not been called to the crash. St John has been approached for comment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand