A car yard on Boundary Road, Papakura was engulfed in flames last night, leaving over 200 cars damaged.

Hundreds of cars have been left blackened shells after a major fire at a wrecker’s yard in Papakura last night - the latest in a number of such fires at car wrecker sites, a Fire and Emergency communications leader said.

The Herald understands the fire is being treated as suspicious.

However, a police spokeswoman said their only involvement so far had been to help with traffic control last night. Fire and Emergency fire investigators are at the scene this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at the site on Boundary Rd at 10.25pm, Fire and Emergency’s Northern Communications’ Centre shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

Some cars were not badly damaged by the fire, but many were. Photo / Hayden Woodward

They discovered a “pile of cars” on fire across about 1200 square metres.

At the fire’s peak, dozens of firefighters from 12 fire trucks and four ladder trucks were being used.

This morning, with the fire now out, firefighters from two fire trucks remained at the scene to monitor hot spots, Pennefather said.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The fire was discovered just before 10.30pm and up to 16 fire trucks or ladder trucks were on scene at the height of the blaze. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There had been a number of fires at car wreckers recently, Pennefather said.

The cause of last night’s fire is yet to be determined, with fire investigators at the scene this morning, he said.

Fire and Emergency crews work to put out the blaze at Sims Metal on James Fletcher Dr in Favona, south Auckland, last month. Photo / Alex Burton

A massive fire at Sims Metal yard in Favona last month sent toxic smoke across the southern and eastern suburbs, sparked emergency alerts for residents to stay indoors and stopped commuter trains when Auckland Transport workers had to evacuate a building.

Firefighters spent more than a day fighting the fire, which started in a pile of scrap car parts. The cause is being investigated.



