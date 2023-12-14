Neville Thomson was attacked and killed by dogs on his property in Pānguru.

A 59-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of family man Neville Thomson who was killed after being attacked by dogs at his Panguru home.

Thomson, 69, was mauled to death on August 4 last year by six dogs which were owned by a friend boarding at his Puketawa Rd home at the time.

Far North Area Investigations Manager and Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy said police charged a man with owning a dog which causes injury or death. He is due to appear in the Kaitāia District Court on Monday.

Police did not comment on whether the man charged was the friend staying at Thomson’s home.

Fouhy said the police investigation had been a “challenging one”.

“We appreciate this has taken some time, however, this was a complex investigation, and we thank the community for their patience and assistance while we worked through the information gathered.

“Police hope these arrests bring reassurance to the family of Mr Thomson.”

