A protest during the visit of Act leader David Seymour to Freyberg High School in Palmerston North. Photo / via video

OPINION

Democracy. It’s how political authority is organised and exercised in our communities. But too often, local government politics are weakened by widespread apathy or deeply vested interests.

How might this be fixed? How to strengthen democracy and keep it firmly accountable to everyone?

Protecting and exercising the right to dissent tops my remedy list. History shows most progress is born of dissent. Enjoy weekends? Thank dissenters. Voting rights? Superannuation? Protected wilderness? Minimum wage? All born of dissent.

Dissent is often creative and active. Petitions, art, hīkoi, statements, strikes, poems, direct action. Dissent causes friction, opens gaps, creates opportunities to change our future.

Provided it’s non-violent, I’m all for it. Even if I don’t share a dissenter’s views, I fully support their right to express them.

Dissent’s vital role in progress is why I’m immensely proud of the Freyberg High School students who protested last month. Young people who got brave, got organised and strongly questioned authority when a senior Government minister visited campus.

I’m heartened that after a wobbly start, the school community has taken the opportunity to learn through the experience. The strong public support for their actions, and the many mature responses emerging upon reflection are spot on. Everyone should be proud of these students. I’m sure they will go on to do many more great things.

I share the students’ view that this Government’s radical use of, in my view, race-based discrimination is an epic mistake.

A local example is the Luxon Government’s plan to force a binding referendum in 2025 on Māori ward representation in Palmerston North. The same Māori ward we established in 2022 after harnessing community input through standard consultative processes.

In addition to trampling our local authority, this overreach is in my opinion deeply discriminatory. No other ward is subject to this force. These attacks on Māori representation and undermining of local authority mark a dangerous precedent, one deserving staunch resistance at every turn.

To the students at Freyberg and all supporters of the rule of law and our nation’s heritage, thank you. You’ve made a strong start. There’s more work to do.

Dissent has a powerful twin named assent. Assent is simply showing support for good ideas. It builds momentum by actively supporting decisions and actions for a better future.

And it’s simple. Writing support into a social media post. A rally. Art. Contacting your elected representatives and community leaders. Writing a submission.

Dissent and assent. Friction and momentum. Overcoming apathy. Levelling vested interests. Strengthening democracy.

Seven years into serving as a city councillor, there’s one thing of which I’m more certain than ever. Our local democracy is best when we’re all involved in creating a better future.

It all matters.

Thank you for doing your part.

Brent Barrett is a Palmerston North City councillor.




