The woman was taken to hospital where she died after suffering smoke inhalation and burns to more than 70% of her body.
The son of a woman whose room was set alight by a then 12-year-old boy while she slept has confronted her killer in court this morning.
“Not only did you take her from us, but you took her in one of the cruellest ways imaginable and in a way that meant I couldn’t say goodbye properly,” the man said in a statement, read by the court’s victim adviser.
“I waited helplessly for hours at the hospital while Mum battled alone for her life.
The man said that the fire even destroyed all the memories he had of his mother, including photos, possessions and his childhood home, leaving him only with a partially burned shopping list written in her handwriting.
He hung his head for most of today’s sentencing at the High Court at Palmerston North, and one of his lawyers was granted permission to sit beside him in the dock.
Justice Isac said that there was an element of premeditation to the crime, in that the boy had experimented by lighting tissues on fire before pouring petrol around the woman’s room.
However, he viewed his actions as those of a “panicked child”.
“I think on the night you lit the fire, you didn’t mean to hurt her, but you wanted to get away from that house and not go back there.”
Justice Isac said that the teen had had a tough life as a young person.
“They’re the sorts of things no child should ever have to go through.
“Bad childhood experiences make it more difficult for a young person to make good decisions; their actions are less blameworthy than someone who has a perfect home life and goes on to commit an offence.”
Justice Isac sentenced the teen to 12 months home detention after applying discounts for guilty pleas, his young age and his childhood background.
“You’re now a very different young man than the child who committed this terrible crime.”
Family of the woman, including her son, stormed from the courtroom as Justice Isac delivered his sentence.
“The sad irony of this case is that it has markedly improved his life trajectory,” she said.
The teen was originally charged with murder in 2022 and pleaded not guilty; however, in February this year, the Crown downgraded the charge to manslaughter, and he pleaded guilty.
Crown prosecutor Ben Vanderkolk stressed that the change in charge was not the result of a plea arrangement, which is where prosecutors will downgrade a charge in exchange for a guilty plea.
“He was charged with murder at the outset, and following the process, much more became known about him when the original charging decisions were made,” he said.
“I need to stress that this was not a plea arrangement.”
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.