Palmerston North school closed due to asbestos risk from tavern fire

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Black smoke was seen rising from the fire at old Fitzherbert Tavern and across the Palmerston North sky. Photo / Greg Olsen

A fire at an abandoned tavern in Palmerston North has forced the closure of a nearby school due to concerns that asbestos particles could spread on to the school grounds.

Several Fire and Emergency crews rushed to the fire at the old Fitzherbert Tavern on Ferguson St around 5.15pm yesterday.

