Ruawai said specialist testing may be required to determine whether any asbestos debris or ash has settled on the school site before it can safely reopen.
“There is potential risk that air conditioning systems, water supply, and outdoor areas could be affected by airborne contaminants.”
Yesterday, there were eight fire trucks, a command unit and a support unit on the scene.
“The fire is producing a large amount of smoke so please avoid the area,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
“If you live nearby, close your windows and doors and stay inside if possible to avoid the smoke.”
“Police are in attendance, with cordons in place around the area,” a spokesperson said.
“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.”
An emergency alert was issued for city residents asking them to stay inside and close all windows and doors, and consider turning off air conditioning and heat pumps.
Photos and videos from the scene show a large plume of black smoke spewing from the abandoned pub.
The pub, once popular with students, closed down in 2008.
In 2003, 19-year-old student William Cranswick, who had been at the bar with his friends, died after an off-duty staff member suggested a game of bullrush.
Cranswick was knocked unconscious during the game and died two days later.
