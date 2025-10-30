Black smoke was seen rising from the fire at old Fitzherbert Tavern and across the Palmerston North sky. Photo / Greg Olsen

A fire at an abandoned tavern in Palmerston North has forced the closure of a nearby school due to concerns that asbestos particles could spread on to the school grounds.

Several Fire and Emergency crews rushed to the fire at the old Fitzherbert Tavern on Ferguson St around 5.15pm yesterday.

Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School principal Hamish Ruawai said the school would be closed today as a precaution.

“The fire involves asbestos-containing materials, and there is concern about asbestos particles and ash debris being carried by the wind on to the school grounds.

“As a precautionary measure, the school will be closed tomorrow [Friday] to ensure the health and safety of all staff and students.”