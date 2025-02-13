“Police staff, both frontline and behind the scenes, have done outstanding work to get this arrest and I hope the community can sleep a little easier tonight.”

Yesterday, police said officers spotted a man walking in Highbury about 8.30pm on Tuesday, and approached him as they believed there was a warrant for his arrest.

“Police stopped nearby, and approached the man who had since walked to a nearby address on Brentwood Ave,” a police spokesperson said at the time.

“He was confirmed to have a warrant for his arrest. However, after police attempted to take him into custody, he became agitated, presenting a firearm at the officer before fleeing the scene.

“He is also believed to have been involved in an earlier reported firearms incident, where a gun was allegedly pointed towards a member of the public while walking on Featherston St.

“We will not accept violence or attempted violence against our officers, or anyone in the community. We are out there every day working to keep our communities safe in what is increasingly a hostile environment,” the spokesperson said.

“We are providing support to the officer involved in this incident – while they were fortunately not physically harmed, the impact on this officer cannot be underestimated.”

