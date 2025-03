Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Palmerston North this morning.

Emergency services were called shortly after 8am to Te Awe Awe St in Hokowhitu where a man was critically injured following an assault, police said this morning.

Despite urgent medical treatment, he died a short time later and one person was arrested at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said those involved were known to each other.