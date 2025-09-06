Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Palmerston North Four Square sells $1m Lotto ticket, winner yet to claim

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

A Manawatū supermarket is waiting for New Zealand’s newest millionaire to claim their prize.

While last night’s $5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck, one lucky punter has netted a $1m First Division prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square Milson in Palmerston North.

A worker at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save