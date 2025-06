Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Palmerston North residents say they heard “explosions” ring out early this morning as multiple cars burned.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to Tremaine Ave at 4am after reports that cars were on fire.

He said they sent four trucks to the scene and extinguished the blaze in about four hours.

He said he was unsure if the fire was suspicious, as no investigator had been sent to the scene.