Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 4pm at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Rd.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 4pm at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Rd.

Two people have died in car crashes around the North Island this afternoon.

One person died following a crash in Palmerston North. Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 4pm at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Rd.

Police confirmed that one person died at the scene, while another was critically injured.

The road is now open following a scene examination.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Another person has died in a crash west of Wellsford this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Run Rd, Tapora shortly before 1.30pm, where a van had gone down a bank.

The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is now clear.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.