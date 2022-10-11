Palmerston North airport chief executive David Lanham says passengers have been moved to another building. Photo / File

Palmerston North airport chief executive David Lanham says passengers have been moved to another building. Photo / File

About 30 passengers have been evacuated and two flights diverted from Palmerston North airport after unattended luggage was left in the terminal.

Police confirmed the situation has been resolved, and there is no threat to the public.

Palmerston North Airport has since reopened the terminal after it was closed following earlier investigations.

Airport chief executive David Lanham said the passengers were moved from the terminal to a nearby building with toilets and other facilities while police dealt with the situation.

Police responded to the incident at Palmerston North City Airport after it was reported around 1.30pm.

"The terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while inquiries into the circumstances are made," they said.

Two incoming flights from Christchurch and Auckland have been diverted to Wellington and two flights scheduled to depart to the same cities before 4pm have been cancelled. For flight information or help rebooking, passengers were asked to contact their airline directly.

The airport said earlier, "we will keep you updated with any new information around the terminal opening as it comes to light. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."