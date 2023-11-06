Rallies have been held across the country. Auckland’s Aotea Square attracted thousands of protesters, who called for an immediate ceasefire as the conflict in Gaza rages on. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

The Palestinian ambassador to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific says New Zealand can play a role internationally to help reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of people have attended rallies across Aotearoa condemning the bombings of civilians in Gaza, and others attended similar rallies in support of Israel’s counteroffensive.

The October 7 attacks by Hamas killed 1400 Israelis. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 9700 people have been killed in the Strip since then.

Ambassador Dr Izzat Abdalhadi told Voices a resolution was needed.

“For us, for a long, long time, we tried to reach this political solution - supporting a two-state solution. Unfortunately, [the] international community, they provide impunity to Israel, and Israel is not [abiding] by international law, as you can see now,” he said.

Abdalhadi said he appreciated that New Zealand had historically been even-handed in supporting Palestinian rights at United Nations conferences, and he wanted to see New Zealand step up.

“New Zealand in particular can play a leadership role in reaching [a] resolution to this conflict - in particular, actually to engage with [the] international community to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.

In an interview last month, Israeli ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby told Midday Report Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks on October 7 was proportionate.

“Proportionality means that one has the right to prevent the danger,” he said.

“... One needs to know the reality on the ground on both sides, and one needs to relate also to the suffering of the Israelis. Now nine million Israelis [are] in bomb shelters because of the rocket barrage of Hamas and Hezbollah.”

He said Israel was acting on its right to self-defence, according to international law.

Charity Save the Children said more children have died in Gaza in this war so far than in all conflicts around the world in each of the past four years.

When asked for his view on calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Morning Report while a ceasefire may be what was needed to get the peace process started in the Middle East, neither side wanted a ceasefire.

Israel has said it needs progress on the release of hostages captured by Hamas before it can agree to any pause in its offensive.

Luxon said the focus now should be on achieving a humanitarian truce.

“What we’re doing is calling for a humanitarian truce. That is a really good first and immediate step, because it’s time-bound, it’s practical.

“I think it’s highly possible we can get it done, and it [will bring] immediate relief to civilians, and so that has to be the focus for now.”