“While we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, this footage will be beneficial as part of the prosecution phase.”

Anyone with footage that will help with the prosecution can update police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250621/0744.

Batey also said the two people critically injured during the assault are “recovering well from their ordeals”.

“Police will be speaking with both victims further, and we can advise they are both in a stable condition in Middlemore Hospital.”

Previous footage of the incident showed a man struggling as another holds the sleeves of his jacket. Yells ring out as two men stand over the other and violently swing at him.

One woman stands beside the men and throws a small plastic stool at their heads, while another woman tries holding one of the men back.

Goods laid out on the market stand flew as a man in a thin, black, hooded puffer jacket appeared to kick his knee into the other man, pushing him back into the stand.

A bystander comes between the men and pushes them apart just before the video ends.

Blood was pooled on the ground, and a crowd was standing around one of the injured young men, a witness later told the Herald.

Emergency services attended the incident and shut down the market. Cordons were put in place as paramedics treated the injured and police looked for the offender.

The 23-year-old handed himself in to the police on Sunday at the Manukau Police Station.

He was before the Manukau District Court, facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded into custody and is due to reappear next month.

