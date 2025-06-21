Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Pakūranga night market fight: Video shows stool, goods flying in Pakūranga carpark assault

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Stool and goods fly as pair fight at Pakuranga night market on Saturday. Video / Supplied

Footage has emerged of a brawl at an Auckland night market, showing a plastic stool and goods flying as one man slams another against a stall.

Two people were critically injured in what police described as an assault at the Pakūranga market in Auckland on Saturday night. A witness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand