Footage has emerged of a brawl at an Auckland night market, showing a plastic stool and goods flying as one man slams another against a stall.
Two people were critically injured in what police described as an assault at the Pakūranga market in Auckland on Saturday night. A witnessdescribed one injury as a stab wound but officers have not confirmed the nature of the incident.
Video shared with the Herald shows one man struggling as another holds the sleeves of his jacket. Yells ring out as two men stand over the other and violently swing at him.
One woman standing beside the men throws a small plastic stool at their heads, while another woman tries holding one of the men back.
The struggling man is then pulled and swung around against a market stall. Goods laid out on the market stand go flying as a man in a thin, black, hooded puffer jacket appears to kick his knee into the other man, pushing him back into the stand.
A bystander comes between the men and pushes them apart just before the video ends.
Blood was pooled on the ground, and a crowd was standing around one of the injured young men, a witness told the Herald last night.
Emergency services attended the incident and shut down the market. Cordons were put in place as paramedics treated the injured and police looked for the offender.