The struggling man is then pulled and swung around against a market stall. Goods laid out on the market stand go flying as a man in a thin, black, hooded puffer jacket appears to kick his knee into the other man, pushing him back into the stand.

A bystander comes between the men and pushes them apart just before the video ends.

Blood was pooled on the ground, and a crowd was standing around one of the injured young men, a witness told the Herald last night.

Emergency services attended the incident and shut down the market. Cordons were put in place as paramedics treated the injured and police looked for the offender.

Police at the scene of the Pakuranga Night Market after two people were critically injured in a serious incident tonight. Photo / Pixelbypearce

Inspector Danny Meade said police got a report of an assault about 6:45pm.

“Two people were located critically injured,” he said.

Cordons were put up around Aylesbury St and Reeves Rd and people were being told to avoid the area, he said.

Police were “currently following lines of enquiry to locate the alleged offender”, he said last night.

“Initial enquiries suggest this is an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any further risk to the public.

“There will be a visible Police presence in the area throughout this evening as enquiries continue.”

A police spokeswoman told the Herald there were no updates this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed crews were called about 6.50pm.

They sent two rapid response vehicles, three ambulances and an operations manager.

Photos from the scene show multiple police cars parked around the markets.

Numerous police officers were on site. A witness said they were barred from leaving the market for some time.

Other photos showed patches of blood on a concreted area in the market.

A witness told the Herald he heard “screaming” and then saw a group of people gather around a badly injured young man.

“I saw a pool of blood and between the gaps of people’s arms and heads and they were crouching on the ground around one boy,” he said.

“I looked over and saw the stab wound on his lower abdomen . . . people were trying to help apply pressure to the wound and others were ringing the ambulance and police.”

The witness said his younger brother was near where the two injured people when they were stabbed.

“He said it happened so quickly.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

