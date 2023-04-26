Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Updated

Manurewa homicide: One person in custody after man, 60, dies from head injuries

NZ Herald
One person is in custody.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and a person has been arrested after a man died in hospital yesterday.

A 60-year-old man was taken to hospital from a property in Manurewa on April 17 with serious head injuries, police revealed today.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Mike Hayward said the man died as a result of his injuries yesterday and a homicide investigation was subsequently launched.

A 48-year-old male was last week arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure and was due to reappear in the Manukau District Court on May 3.

Hayward said further charges would be considered.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, however as the matter is now before the court, we are unable to provide further comment.”

Story updated: The initial police release stated the seriously injured man was taken to hospital from a property in Pakuranga. Police issued a correction clarifying the property was in Manurewa.


