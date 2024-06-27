A local woman, who asked not to be named, told the Herald she was glad no one was hurt.

“It just happened so fast,” she said.

“We assumed he was going to sit on the kerb or [he was] just moving out of the way but when people tried to approach him he started running down the hill.

“We tried to chase him but he ran down Larne Ave too fast.”

Several witnesses also posted on social media saying the driver of the truck ran away from the scene after causing the crash.

“I came out as soon as it happened as it shook the floor with the impact, and went to see if everyone was okay but he was the only one involved.

“He jumped out of the cab. I tried asking him ‘are you ok, what happened’? He wouldn’t say anything then he started to walk a bit down the road and ‘I yelled you can’t leave’ and he just gapped it,” another witness said on Facebook.

“Tried chasing him same as the other guy but he was off. Spoke to his boss when he turned up who obviously was not impressed,” a man said on social media.

Debris from the crash was strewn across the road which blocked motorists trying to pass through. Police have been contacted for comment.

