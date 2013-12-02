Pair justifiably sacked for fight with manager of neighbouring farm

File photo / NZ Herald

A father and son who worked on a kiwifruit orchard were justifiably dismissed after getting into a fight with the manager of an adjacent dairy farm, the Employment Relations Authority has found.

Ricky Tiopira and his son Tony Tiopira claimed they were unjustifiably dismissed after the incident that stemmed from a gate being left open on September 2 last year.

The respondent - Aulack Enterprises Limited - said their dismissals were justified on the ground of serious misconduct and presented a counterclaim for $30,000 in damages, alleging their actions had a negative impact on the business.

Michael Brown, whose family owned the farm, told police the drama began when the Tiopiras went to open a gate to the orchard while some of his cows were in the area.

In a statement he told police he yelled out for them to "wait for the f**king cows man".